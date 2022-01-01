Go
Toast

Groucho's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

8355 S Pulaski Rd • $

Avg 4 (168 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Nigthlife
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8355 S Pulaski Rd

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caribbean Jerk Palace 79th

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caribbean Jerk Palace 79th - NEW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

No reviews yet

Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950.

May's Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston