Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

Come Taste The City!

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd

Popular Items

French Dip$10.29
Premium roast beef and crisp onions grilled with melted provolone cheese, served with au jus
Turkey Club$9.99
Smoked turkey breast piled high, topped with bacon, lettuce and provolone cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing
Box Lunches$10.99
Jerk Chicken Wrap$9.99
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and Grouchy's chipotle pepper sauce
Avocado Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
Chicken breast, bacon, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomatoes, and egg
Cookie$1.99
The Grouchy$9.99
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Thinly sliced pastrami, steamed New York style, piled high with melted Swiss cheese and deli mustard
Tuna Luna$9.99
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Our signature Albacore tuna salad served open-faced and covered with melted Swiss cheese
Lemon Bar$2.79
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy or grilled chicken breast tenders tossed in a Grouchy's spicy wing sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd

Alpharetta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
