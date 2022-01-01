Go
Ground Control

Locally owned | In-house roasted coffee | Wood-fired pizzas
#groundcontrollitchfield

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4860 N Litchfield Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (2029 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Tender Plate$14.95
4 PIECE WHOLE WING WITH CHOICE OF SIDE, COLESLAW, PICKES AND COMEBACK SAUCE.
Cabo$8.95
Bacon, avocado, eggs, potatoes, chipotle aioli & Monterey Jack cheese.
Angus Burger$13.95
Half Pound 100% Angus Beef cooked to order. Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and a Pickle Served on a Pretzel Bun
Cancun$8.95
Chorizo sausage, eggs, potatoes, green salsa & smoked gouda.
Cubano Dip$13.95
Shredded Pork, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Pickled On a Toasted Hoagie Roll and Served with Side of Honey Mustard.
Diablo Wrap$13.49
Breaded Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Franks Hot Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dressing in a Toasted Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries or House Salad.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

4860 N Litchfield Rd

Litchfield Park AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
