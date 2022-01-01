Go
Ground Round

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

526 S 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (897 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Mac N Cheese$5.99
kraft mac n cheese
Silverware Sets
Please specify quantity. (Spoons should be automatically supplied with soups.)
Hot Sicilian$12.79
ham,pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, grilled flatbread
Chicken Tortilla
Cheese Stix$8.99
served with marinaria
French Dip$13.79
sliced roast beef, au jus
Popcorn Ranch$1.40
Turkey Pretzel$13.99
Shaved turkey, smoked bacon and Swiss cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a grilled pretzel roll.
Full Chix Alf$15.79
Medium Popcorn$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

526 S 3rd St

Bismarck ND

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

