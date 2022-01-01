Go
This LOCALLY Owned Ground Round® Grill & Bar is where family and friends can gather to enjoy a wide selection of great food and drinks!

2800 32nd Ave South

Popular Items

Extra Egg Roll$2.50
Chicken Alfredo$15.79
Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.
Quarts of Fried Rice$8.00
Choose your favorite Fried Rice! Packaged by the Quart! Veggie, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp!
Combination Plate$13.49
Pick your combination! Sweet & Sour CHICKEN, PORK, OR SHRIMP; Chicken Chow Mein, Pork Fried Rice, and 1 Pork Egg Roll. Served with Sweet & Sour on the side.
Clubhouse Sandwich$13.79
Freshly shaved ham and turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on white toast.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.49
Crispy Buffalo chicken tenderloins, shredded cheeses, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.99
Our house-specialty! Topped with shredded cheese and tortilla strips.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Diced chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Add guacamole $2.29
GR Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
A classic bacon cheeseburger with our signature GR sauce. Served with American cheese, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Sweet & Sour Chicken$12.99
Gam's famous chicken chunks, breaded & fried served with white rice. Sauce served on the side.
Location

2800 32nd Ave South

Grand Forks ND

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
