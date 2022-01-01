Go
Ground Round

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2110 E Burdick Expy • $$

Avg 4.2 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.99
Medium Popcorn$3.99
Popcorn Ranch$1.40
Chicken Alfredo$12.79
penne pasta, alfredo sauce
Egg Rolls$9.49
pork- with a sweet and spicy chili sauce
Traditional Club Sandwich$13.79
ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, vienna toast
To-Go Ketchup Packet
Chicken Breast Dinner$12.49
To-Go Silverware
Burger$13.99
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2110 E Burdick Expy

Minot ND

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
