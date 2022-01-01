Ground Round
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2110 E Burdick Expy • $$
Location
2110 E Burdick Expy
Minot ND
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
