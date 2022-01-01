Go
1409 West Main St Suite 301

Popular Items

Black n Bleu Burger$12.00
Blackened burger topped with bleu cheese, & veggies on side. Condiments on table or per request(takeout only). Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab. and choice of side item.
DIYW Burger$11.00
All adult burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.
Pioneer Burger$11.00
All burgers are cooked with some pink(medium) unless otherwise requested. All veggies on side, condiments on table or per request(for takeout's). Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.
Ground Melt$14.00
Two 1/3 lb. beef patties topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, homemade 1,000 Island dressing, on sourdough bread. Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.
Four Alarm Fire Burger$12.00
Burger stuffed with fresh diced jalapeños, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion straws and drizzled with our signature spicy ranch. Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.
Sweet & Smokey BBQ Burger$13.00
Thick Cut Smokey bacon, cheddar cheese, onion straws, our homemade signature BBQ sauce, & veggies served on side. Comes with choice of side and optional 1 ranch or 1 spicy ranch, any additional sauces cost .50 per & can be found in sauces & sides tab.
DIYW Turkey Burger$14.00
Choose your choice of toppings & cheese. Comes with choice of side and optional 2 sauces any additional cost .50 per found in sauces & sides tab.
Reg-Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
Approximately 6 tenders served with choice of up to 3 dipping sauce. Additional sauces are .50 per and can be found in sauces and side category.
Kids Cheeseburger (10 & Under Only)$6.00
Burger is approximately less than half adult size burger & will be cooked Well Done(No Pink). Choice of fries or apple slices and choice of soft drink, white or chocolate milk, or apple juice.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Burger topped with sautéed Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and bacon, veggies on side and mayo on table or per request(takeout only).
Location

Franklin TN

Franklin TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
