Grounded Coffee

1207 Northeast Big Bend Trail

Popular Items

Latte$4.50
Espresso, Milk, Syrup
House Drip$2.50
Drip Coffee
Muffin Blueberry Cobbler$3.50
Cold Brew$4.00
Cold Brew
Iced Spiced Chai$4.75
Tea Concentrate /Milk
Macchiato$4.50
(Hot) Espresso, Splash of Steamed Milk
(Iced) Layered, Sauce, Syrup, Milk, Espresso on Top
Frappe$4.50
Frappe Mix, Milk, Sauce, Whipped Topping
Waffle & Sausage$3.50
1207 Northeast Big Bend Trail

Glen Rose TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
