Go
Toast

Grounded Cafe

Who knew big dreams could grow from a few little beans?
ALL people have value.
ALL people have the ability to work & succeed.
ALL success is built on a community that celebrates & includes persons with disabilities.
With these seeds planted, we set off to create a warm and welcoming space for the whole community to come together.
Through a job skills training program, Grounded Café provides opportunities to breakdown stereotypes of “old” and “disabled” individuals. By coming together, we focus on ABILITIES.
Your purchase makes this possible.
YOU are helping our community grow.
Grounded Café is a non-profit program of ADRC. While we cannot accept tips, donations are used to expand job training for persons with disabilities and to sustain ADRC programming.

300 S. Adams St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Choose from a plain bagel, asiago bagel, englsh muffin or Waffle Potato bun! Then choose your meat, cheese and veggies to accompany a perfectly fried egg to make the breakfast sandwich of your dreams.
Henrietta Chicken Salad$6.50
Chicken salad (mayo, Dijon, craisins, basil, and green onions), lettuce, spinach and shredded Parmesan.
Pesto Chicken$6.50
Sauteed Pesto Chicken
With bell peppers, roasted tomato, Parmesan, cream cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla or sandwiched between ciabatta bread.
Two-Egg Scrambler$5.00
Your choice of meat, cheese and veggies all scrambled into fluffy eggs. Served with toasted wheat bread and butter.
Chef Salad$6.50
Fresh romaine lettuce, smoked ham, turkey, tomato, cucumbers, green pepper, green onion, cheese, and croutons. Served with bread.
Breakfast Pizza$5.50
Our flatbread smeared with cream cheese. than topped with our choice of breakfast meat and cheese. add veggies for $.20 each.
Latte
Espresso and Steamed milk
"Not-Just-For" Winter Salad$6.50
Grilled chicken atop Romaine and spinach with spiced roasted sweet potatoes, toasted chickpeas and almonds, green onions, craisins and topped with bleu cheese and parmesan.
Garden Salad$5.25
Fresh romaine lettuce, Loaded with seasonal veggies, almonds, craisins, Parmesan cheese,
and croutons. Served with bread. (Add Chicken or Hummus +$2).
See full menu

Location

300 S. Adams St

GREEN BAY WI

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

White Dog

No reviews yet

Eclectic atmosphere, diverse and delicious foods.

Al's Hamburger

No reviews yet

Diner since 1934

Mangiare

No reviews yet

We use only the freshest and most authentic ingredients for the offerings on our Mangiare menu. Featuring balsamic and oils sourced directly from Italy and breads from specialty bakeries, our chefs create intensely satisfying dishes that match the level of service which sets us apart.

Black Saddle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston