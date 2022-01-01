Go
Grounded For Life Cafe

Our passion is found in bringing you great food that is prepared with intention and care, using thoughtfully selected, organic and locally sourced ingredients. We are driven by a commitment to create a place where fuel for fast paced lives has been lovingly prepared to provide delicious, farm fresh food to our local communities.
We are plant based. our goal is to raise consciousness on how our food choices affect our health, our families, our communities and our planet. Our mission is to create food that feeds your mind and body through a consistent, signature, core menu complimented by our daily and seasonal specials that offer unique and tempting choices every day.

There is always something new to taste and experience at Grounded for life cafe and juice bar. When it comes to freshness and flavor, we believe that the details make the difference.
The writing is on the wall
and the proof is in the taste...

12 Lower Center Street

Popular Items

Rocket Fuel$7.95
Organic Coffee, Maca, Peanut Butter, Banana, Raw Cocoa, Sunwarrior Proteins, Plant Based Milk, Topped with Cocoa Nibs.. Blast Off!!!
Kitchen Sink Cookie$2.65
Our Famous House Made Cookie is Chock Full Of Goodness with Vegan Chocolate Chunks, Rolled Oats, Coconut Flakes, Flame Dried Raisins and Walnuts
Chunky Chicken Wrap$9.95
Un chicken Salad, Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Celery, Kale, Chipotle Aioli
vEGGan McMuffin$6.95
Toasted English Muffin Vegan Egg, Vegan Cheddar Cheese.
Fakin' Egg n Chez Bagel$10.95
Toasted Bagel, Two Vegan Eggs, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Fakin Bacon, Ketchup.
Bagel - House Baked$2.50
Grounded BLT Wrap$9.95
Non GMO Verified Smoked Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Vegan Mayonnaise.
Sunshine Kale Quinoa Wrap$12.95
Organic Quinoa, Kale, Spinach, Brussels Sprouts, Shredded Carrot & Broccoli Sunshine Burger, Avocado. Hemp Seeds, Homemade Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing
Impossible Cheese Burger$12.95
Impossible Burger Patty, Vegan Cheddar, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips, Served on Bun or Lettuce Bed.
Power Protein$7.95
Almond Milk, Choc. or Vanilla Protein, Spinach, Banana, Peanut Butter & Maca Powder
Location

CLINTON NJ

Sunday8:45 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 6:00 pm
