Grounder Cafe

Grounder Café specializes in breakfast and brunch, specialty sandwiches and salads. We serve Coffee, Expresso, Smoothies and Fresh Juice. Our specialties include home made Muffins, Omelets, Breakfast Burritos and Panini Sandwiches.

394B Main Street

Egg, Cheese & Bacon$7.05
Egg, Cheese & Bacon
Hot Caffé Latté
Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Panini$11.65
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions & Cheddar Cheese
Egg & Cheese$4.80
Egg & Cheese
Egg, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado$8.55
Egg, cheese, Tomato & Avocado
Coco Choco Loco$11.95
Acai, Granola, Bananas, Strawberries , Coconut Flakes and Nutella Drizzle.
Egg, Cheese & Sausage$7.05
Egg, Cheese & Sausage
Iced Latté
Hot Chai$3.35
Iced Coffee$2.45
Medford MA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
