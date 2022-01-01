Go
Toast

Grounds and Gold

Come in and enjoy!

4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chef's Choice Biscuit$6.00
Homemade G&G biscuit, egg, bacon, avocado spread, mozzarella & provolone blend, roasted pepper aioli (SUB: GF biscuit +1)
Drip Coffee$2.50
coffee made in batch to quickly serve. Also known as House Coffee.
Bee's Knees Latte
honey, lavender
Breakfast Tacos$4.00
2 corn tortillas, egg, cheddar, potatoes, salsa (ADD: bacon +1, avocado spread +1, jalapenos +.25)
Micah Mocha Latte$4.75
The Micah Mocha is a signature drink that replicates an Almond Joy. Named after our owner's son who passed away in 2016 from Neuroblastoma Cancer. This a drink to remember him by. Made wit almond, coconut, chocolate
Avocado Toast$6.50
3 slices French bread, avocado spread, tomatoes, pickled onions, parsley, olive oil (ADD: Bacon +1)
BYOB (Build Your Own Biscuit)$2.00
Top our signature G&G biscuit with any of the toppings below.
Latte$4.50
A latte highlights the creamy texture of milk. Comes in 12 or 16 oz. Change it up by adding flavors to your latte.
Matcha Latte$4.75
Our Matcha comes naturally without flavoring, but you can add some if you'd like. Comes in 12 or 16oz.
Breakfast Bowl$6.50
Greek, yogurt, gf granola, fresh fruit, honey, honey (SUB: DF yogurt +1)
See full menu

Location

4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106

Arlington TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gold Ribbon Confections

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

El Ranchito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Under The Icing

No reviews yet

We provide custom built cupcakes, cakes and wedding cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston