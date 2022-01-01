Go
Grounds & Vine Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

6001 Gateway Center Dr

Popular Items

Turkey and Gouda Sammie$10.75
Tender oven roasted turkey breast, smoked applewood bacon, fresh greens, gouda, vine-ripened tomatoes served on toasted sourdough
Bee's Knees$4.85
The Market Salad$8.50
Apples, cranberries, walnuts and blue cheese crumbles top our fresh greens.
Chicken Salad Sammie$9.75
Chicken breast tossed with seedless grapes, pecans, diced celery and our housemade dressing. Served on fresh sourdough bread with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh greens.
Muffins$3.95
Caramel Macchiato$5.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.75
Oven roasted chicken on top of a bed of fresh garden greens, goat cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cranberries and candied pecans. Substitute chicken for lobster.
Concord Cuban Sammie$10.75
Pannini style artisan ham, shredded smoked pork, swiss chesse with sweet and spicy pickles on artisan ciabatta
Latte$3.50
Just Veggies Sammie$9.95
Grilled red peppers, zuchini, yellow squash, red onions and feta cheese with lemon mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta
Location

Concord NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
