Grounds & Vine Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
6001 Gateway Center Dr
Popular Items
Location
6001 Gateway Center Dr
Concord NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Serving Fresh Food Since 1989!
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
Inspired by the legacy of the county’s 44 textile mills from 1829 to 2000, 44Mills brings inspired, modern, southern cuisine to Concord in style.
Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar
We encourage sharing among friends from our chef driven southern inspired food and craft cocktail menus! We look forward to visiting with you!
Churn Buddies
Churn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream and ice cream novelties along with hand crafted coffee drinks. We source local ingredients where possible.