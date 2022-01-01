Go
Groundswell Surf Cafe

Groundswell Surf Cafe is located directly on Salisbury Beach and offers breakfast sandwiches, açaí bowls, smoothies, locally produced coffee and so much more!

ACAI BOWL

25 BROADWAY • $

Avg 4.7 (250 reviews)

House Blended Iced Coffee$3.15
Latte$3.25
Beachy Mocha$4.25
Espresso, milk, chocolate and cinnamon.
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Your choice of a locally homemade bagel or english muffin with grilled organic cage-free egg and American cheese. Add your choice of meat/s
Baja Breakfast Burrito$10.00
X2 organic cage-free eggs, Modern Butcher's spicy chorizo sausage, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Your choice of a toasted bagel or english muffin with a grilled egg, cheddar, spinach, arugula, ripe vine tomato, sliced avocado, and basil pesto aioli.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$9.50
X2 organic cage-free eggs, crispy bacon, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Whole Shebang$12.75
Local's Favorite! Our signature acai topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, banana, strawberries, blueberries and honey drizzle.
Dorkley Breakfast Burrito$9.00
X2 organic cage-free eggs, turkey sausage, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Create Your Own Bowl$7.00
Our signature acai topped with your favorite toppings.
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

25 BROADWAY

Salisbury MA

