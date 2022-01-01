Go
Groundswell Brewing Company

Pizza, Beer and Fun!

258 Third Avenue

Popular Items

HAWAIIAN PIZZA$14.00
Bacon, Canadian Bacon, and Pineapple
SUPREME PIZZA$16.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, and Black Olives
SWEET HEAT$16.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Calabrian Chili, Pickled Garlic, Dried Fig, and Honey
CAPRESE MELT$10.00
FAMILY MIXED GREENS$14.00
VEGGIE PIZZA$14.00
Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, and Black Olives
CALABACITAS$16.00
Italian Squash, Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, and Lemon Zest
MEATBALL$12.00
CAESAR$8.00
CHEESE PIZZA$12.00
Location

258 Third Avenue

Chula Vista CA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chula Vista Brewery

Chula Vista Brewery will provide craft beers of great quality and flavor to each patron in a comfortable and inviting setting. We will be a place in which locals and surrounding area residents can gather together and enjoy good company in a relaxed atmosphere. We will promote a place of gathering that is enriching and inviting while committing to being the best neighbor we can be. We look forward to promoting our wonderful community to all whom would be our guests.

The Balboa South

Come in and enjoy!

The Vogue Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

Culichi Town

Come in and enjoy!

