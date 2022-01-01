Go
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street

We’re no strangers to the Beverly Grove area, but this time we’re not just serving up your favorite coffees and tea – we’re also offering our full made-to-order brunch menu starting March 21st. Whether you’re cruising 3rd to do some shopping or Groundwork is your new daily coffee spot, we can’t wait for you to stop by.

8121 W 3rd Street

Popular Items

Goddess Bowl$12.00
Gluten and Guilt Free: Poached eggs, whole avocado, wild arugula, spinach, roasted tomatoes, homemade green goddess dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, a splash of lemon vinaigrette
Bitches Brew Hash$14.00
Hearty, Savory, Mouthwatering: Short Rib braised in our Bitches Brew dark roast, green peppers, onions, togarashi, chipotle aioli, perfectly poached eggs, topped with green onions & chipotle aioli
Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz$6.50
Matcha Croissant$4.75
Bagel$3.00
BLTA$14.00
A Clubhouse Classic: Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house made sourdough, herbed aioli, house-made pickles
Daybreaker$7.00
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Flat White 12 oz$5.00
Flat White 8 oz$4.75
Drip Coffee 12 oz$3.75
8121 W 3rd Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
