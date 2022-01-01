Go
Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster

Fascinating tidbit: This historic structure houses one of the earliest elevators installed west of the Mississippi. The sliding-cage contraption is still in operation and carries tenants all the way up to three rooftop apartments, which offer incredible views of the beach and boardwalk.

3 Westminster

Popular Items

Classic Cold Brew 24 oz$5.75
Mocha 16 oz$6.25
Location

3 Westminster

Venice CA

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
