Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood

Originally built for Wells Fargo Bank, this location is one of the oldest multistory buildings in Hollywood. At one time or another, it saw use as a hair salon, drugstore, and advertising agency, prior to its latest incarnation as a Groundwork coffeehouse. (Yes, we’re still looking for the vault. If you have any information, please contact us.)
Location
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
