Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood

Originally built for Wells Fargo Bank, this location is one of the oldest multistory buildings in Hollywood. At one time or another, it saw use as a hair salon, drugstore, and advertising agency, prior to its latest incarnation as a Groundwork coffeehouse. (Yes, we’re still looking for the vault. If you have any information, please contact us.)

1501 N Cahuenga Blvd.

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$10.00
An LA Staple: Perfectly ripe avocado, roasted corn. soft-boiled egg, cotija cheese, sweet chili sauce, togarashi, house-made sourdough, garnished with red pepper flakes and scallions
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
Burrito Bite$3.50
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Latte 12 oz$5.00
Iced Latte 16 oz$5.50
Daybreaker$7.00
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Iced Latte 24 oz$6.25
Chai 16 oz$5.50
Americano 16 oz$3.75
Latte 16 oz$5.50
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
