Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont

Groundwork is proudly pouring coffee in one of L.A.'s most iconic neighborhoods, Larchmont Village. In addition to offering all of the handcrafted organic coffee drinks you've come to know and love, we're serving delicious house-made baked goods, nutritious grab & go items, plus a full made-to-order menu (Bitches Brew Hash, anyone?). When you're shopping and strolling your way through the area, stop by and treat yourself to an L.A. classic.

150 N Larchmont Blvd.

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$13.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz$6.00
Latte 16 oz$5.75
Iced Mocha 16 oz$6.50
Burrito Bite$4.00
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Daybreaker$7.50
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Classic Cold Brew 16 oz$5.50
Iced Latte 16 oz$5.75
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Our Breakfast burrito with a vegan spin: Soyrizo, tofu, roasted potatoes, green onion, bell peppers, organic spinach, avocado, homemade chipotle aioli, wheat tortilla, served with a side of our famous harissa hot sauce
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
