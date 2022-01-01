Go
Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street

Measuring in at a mere 8 feet wide x 35 feet long, this improbable space is home to one of Groundwork’s most interesting coffeehouses — short on size, but big on charm. We packed every square-inch with organic coffees, teas, and house-made baked goods. Check out the art wall — you can’t help but get a close look.

2908 Main Street

Popular Items

Iced Latte 16 oz$5.50
Classic Cold Brew 24 oz$5.75
Cappuccino 12 oz$5.00
Burrito Bite$3.50
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Daybreaker$7.00
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Classic Cold Brew 16 oz$5.25
Americano 16 oz$3.75
Blueberry Lemon Scone$3.75
Latte 16 oz$5.50
Americano 12 oz$3.75
Location

2908 Main Street

Santa Monica CA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
