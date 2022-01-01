Go
Groundwork Coffee Company - Pico

We've gone back to our Westside roots with an awesome cafe at the Whole Foods Market 365 in Santa Monica. Not only are we serving up all of your favorite coffee, tea, and specialty drinks, but we're also offering a full line of house-made baked goods, grab & go items, and a full made-to-order menu.

2121 Cloverfield Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black Iced Tea 16 oz$4.00
Daybreaker$7.00
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Mocha 12 oz$5.75
Iced Latte 16 oz$5.50
Coffee Travel Box$24.95
Latte 12 oz$5.00
Drip Coffee 8 oz$3.50
Burrito Bite$3.50
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Cold Brew Travel Box$29.95
Espresso on Ice - Double Shot$3.25
Location

Santa Monica CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
