Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove

Groundwork is thrilled to be at L.A.’s premier shopping destination, The Grove. Our kiosk, located right behind the park, serves up certified organic teas and delicious handcrafted drinks, which pair perfectly with foods and baked goods delivered daily from our kitchen in Venice. Come by, grab a cup of your favorite, and get busy shopping!

189 The Grove, Suite C100

Macchiato$3.75
Horchata Cold Brew 24 oz$6.50
Mocha 16 oz$6.25
Latte 16 oz$5.50
Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz$5.75
Iced Mocha 24 oz$7.00
Iced Latte 16 oz$5.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz$5.50
189 The Grove, Suite C100

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
