Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

Groundwork is proud to be a part of the vibrant Downtown Arts District. Our Traction Ave. café offers all of your favorite handcrafted organic coffee drinks, plus an expanded food menu featuring wholesome and delicious house-made baked goods, salads, sandwiches, and more. Just as importantly, it’s within walking distance of the Metro Gold Line’s Little Tokyo/Arts District stop and pretty much anything you’d want to do with your day or night.

811 Traction Ave.

Iced Latte 24 oz$6.25
Classic Cold Brew 24 oz$5.75
Iced Latte 16 oz$5.50
Vegan Burrito Bite$3.50
Bitesized Vegan Bliss: Soyrizo, tofu, housemade guac, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle aioli
Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
Burrito Bite$3.50
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Our Breakfast burrito with a vegan spin: Soyrizo, tofu, roasted potatoes, green onion, bell peppers, organic spinach, avocado, homemade chipotle aioli, wheat tortilla, served with a side of our famous harissa hot sauce
Daybreaker$7.00
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Latte 16 oz$5.50
811 Traction Ave.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
