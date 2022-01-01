Go
  • Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St

In 2016 Groundwork acquired Kobos Coffee, Portland’s original micro-roaster. With an eye towards maintaining our local-and-organic practices, we turned Kobos’ historic Vaughn St. roastery into a Groundwork roastery. The 42,000-square-foot facility, located in the heart of Slabtown, can produce more than 5,000 pounds of coffee on a single shift (that’s 1.3 million pounds a year). It also happens to be the home of our flagship café. In other words, Portland will be enjoying plenty of locally roasted, certified organic, ethically sourced coffee for a long time to come.

2355 NW Vaughn St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Bacon$3.00
Chai 12 oz$5.00
Latte 16 oz$5.50
Daybreaker$7.00
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Iced Latte 16 oz$5.50
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
Fried Egg Sandwich$9.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough.
Lemon Blueberry Poppyseed Muffin (Vegan/GF)$4.00
Latte 12 oz$5.00
Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz$6.50
Location

2355 NW Vaughn St.

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

