Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St
In 2016 Groundwork acquired Kobos Coffee, Portland’s original micro-roaster. With an eye towards maintaining our local-and-organic practices, we turned Kobos’ historic Vaughn St. roastery into a Groundwork roastery. The 42,000-square-foot facility, located in the heart of Slabtown, can produce more than 5,000 pounds of coffee on a single shift (that’s 1.3 million pounds a year). It also happens to be the home of our flagship café. In other words, Portland will be enjoying plenty of locally roasted, certified organic, ethically sourced coffee for a long time to come.
2355 NW Vaughn St.
Popular Items
Location
2355 NW Vaughn St.
Portland OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
