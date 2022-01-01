Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St

In 2016 Groundwork acquired Kobos Coffee, Portland’s original micro-roaster. With an eye towards maintaining our local-and-organic practices, we turned Kobos’ historic Vaughn St. roastery into a Groundwork roastery. The 42,000-square-foot facility, located in the heart of Slabtown, can produce more than 5,000 pounds of coffee on a single shift (that’s 1.3 million pounds a year). It also happens to be the home of our flagship café. In other words, Portland will be enjoying plenty of locally roasted, certified organic, ethically sourced coffee for a long time to come.



2355 NW Vaughn St.