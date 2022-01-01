Go
Toast

Grove at Briar Barn Inn (INACTIVE)

Grove at Briar Barn Inn offers a relaxed dining experience where guests and locals alike can enjoy inventive cuisine and casual favorites. Our seasonal menu, developed by our award-winning chef at Willowdale Estate, focuses on farm-fresh ingredients, inspired flavors, and classics with a twist.

101 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

101 Main Street

Rowley MA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grove - Briar Barn Inn

No reviews yet

Enjoy a relaxed dining experience where guests and locals alike can enjoy inventive cuisine and casual favorites. Our seasonal menu the freshest ingredients and locally sourced vegetables, seafood, and meats in a farmhouse setting.
If you'd like to dine-in, reservations are suggested, patio seating can be requested, but is based on availability and is not guaranteed.

Bradford Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fox Creek Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heart & Soul Cafe

No reviews yet

Please call the cafe at 978-356-7685 to place an order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston