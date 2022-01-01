Grove at Briar Barn Inn (INACTIVE)
Grove at Briar Barn Inn offers a relaxed dining experience where guests and locals alike can enjoy inventive cuisine and casual favorites. Our seasonal menu, developed by our award-winning chef at Willowdale Estate, focuses on farm-fresh ingredients, inspired flavors, and classics with a twist.
101 Main Street
Location
101 Main Street
Rowley MA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grove - Briar Barn Inn
Enjoy a relaxed dining experience where guests and locals alike can enjoy inventive cuisine and casual favorites. Our seasonal menu the freshest ingredients and locally sourced vegetables, seafood, and meats in a farmhouse setting.
If you'd like to dine-in, reservations are suggested, patio seating can be requested, but is based on availability and is not guaranteed.
Bradford Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Fox Creek Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Heart & Soul Cafe
Please call the cafe at 978-356-7685 to place an order.