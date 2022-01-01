Go
Toast

Wolfgang Puck Express

Wolfgang Puck Express

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2000 Post Road Suite 29 • $$

Avg 2.8 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Butternut Squash$7.00
cardamom cream
700ml Smartwater$4.50
Cheese Pizza$12.00
Pepperoni$18.00
marinated tomatoes, aged parmesan, oregano
Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
Roasted Turkey BLT$15.00
applewood bacon, avocado, garlic aioli, vine ripe tomatoes, chips
Baby Kale and Quinoa$13.00
apples, cherry tomatoes, fennel, golden raisins, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
Smoked Ham and Egg Sandwich$12.50
provolone, arugula, crispy potatoes
Meatball and Mozzarella$17.00
tomato-basil-garlic sauce, aged parmesan
WP Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, garlic aioli, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, brioche, fries add: bacon 3 / avocado 2.5 / fried egg 1.5
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2000 Post Road Suite 29

Warwick RI

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RI Burger Co & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Providence Provisions

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dave's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston