Go
Toast

Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery

Local craft brewery in the heart of downtown Grove City, featuring many of our own brews and other local breweries as well as a full kitchen and urban winery!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3946 Broadway • $$

Avg 4 (161 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Mac Burger$14.00
Cheese Curds$9.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds battered with house beer, served with Chipolte Ranch for dipping
Reuben$14.00
House Fries$5.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Large Bavarian pretzel with queso and housemade honey mustard
Honey Sriracha Tacos$13.00
Flour Tortillas, Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Ohio Honey Sriracha Glaze, Pico, and house-made ranch
Broadway Burger$14.00
Bison Americana Burger$16.00
Berry Salad$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3946 Broadway

Grove City OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blu-Willy's

No reviews yet

Locally owned, family friendly restaurant

Plank's on Broadway

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lilly’s Kitchen Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Memories Food & Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston