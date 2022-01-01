Grove City restaurants you'll love

Grove City restaurants
Toast
  • Grove City

Grove City's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Grove City restaurants

Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery

3946 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Large Bavarian pretzel with queso and housemade honey mustard
Honey Sriracha Tacos$12.00
Flour Tortillas, Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Ohio Honey Sriracha Glaze, Pico, and house-made ranch
Cheese Curds$9.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds battered with house beer, served with Chipolte Ranch for dipping
More about Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery
Tee Jaye's #7 image

 

Tee Jaye's #7

1880 Stringtown Rd, Grove City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs$9.95
French Toast Sticks$6.75
Hen House Special$8.95
More about Tee Jaye's #7
Blu-Willy's image

GRILL

Blu-Willy's

3985 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$8.00
Plain hamburger
Bacon Jam Burger$12.00
Beef patty topped with homemade Bourbon Bacon Jam and Boursin cheese
Traditional Jumbo Chicken Wings
Comes in three sizes with you choice of sauce.
More about Blu-Willy's
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City

Avg 4 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Rooster Nest$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Memories Food & Spirits image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Memories Food & Spirits

3539 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.3 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Tacos$7.95
Pretzel Bites$6.95
Boneless Wings$8.95
More about Memories Food & Spirits
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lilly’s Kitchen Table

4008 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.2 (977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lilly’s Kitchen Table

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Grove City

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

