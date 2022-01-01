Grove City restaurants you'll love
Grove City's top cuisines
Must-try Grove City restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery
3946 Broadway, Grove City
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.00
Large Bavarian pretzel with queso and housemade honey mustard
|Honey Sriracha Tacos
|$12.00
Flour Tortillas, Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Ohio Honey Sriracha Glaze, Pico, and house-made ranch
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds battered with house beer, served with Chipolte Ranch for dipping
Tee Jaye's #7
1880 Stringtown Rd, Grove City
|Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
|$9.95
|French Toast Sticks
|$6.75
|Hen House Special
|$8.95
GRILL
Blu-Willy's
3985 Broadway, Grove City
|Hamburger
|$8.00
Plain hamburger
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$12.00
Beef patty topped with homemade Bourbon Bacon Jam and Boursin cheese
|Traditional Jumbo Chicken Wings
Comes in three sizes with you choice of sauce.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Rooster Nest
|$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Memories Food & Spirits
3539 Broadway, Grove City
|Mini Tacos
|$7.95
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.95
|Boneless Wings
|$8.95