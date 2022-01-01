Boneless wings in Grove City
Grove City restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Blu-Willy's
GRILL
Blu-Willy's
3985 Broadway, Grove City
|1/2 pound Boneless Wings
|$7.00
Breaded thigh meat 1/2 pound per order
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|3 Boneless Wings Combo
|$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$6.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.