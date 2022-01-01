Boneless wings in Grove City

Blu-Willy's image

GRILL

Blu-Willy's

3985 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 pound Boneless Wings$7.00
Breaded thigh meat 1/2 pound per order
More about Blu-Willy's
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce) image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City

Avg 4 (129 reviews)
Takeout
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$6.99
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Memories Food & Spirits image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Memories Food & Spirits

3539 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.3 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$8.95
More about Memories Food & Spirits

