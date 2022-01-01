Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Grove City

Go
Grove City restaurants
Toast

Grove City restaurants that serve caesar salad

Blu-Willy's image

GRILL

Blu-Willy's

3985 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Cajun seasoned chicken breast with Caesar dressing
More about Blu-Willy's
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City

Avg 4 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad - Full$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
More about Roosters

