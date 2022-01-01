Chicken salad in Grove City
Grove City restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL
Blu-Willy's
3985 Broadway, Grove City
|Pecan Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, pecans, feta cheese, and dried cranberries
|Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Cajun seasoned chicken breast with Caesar dressing
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.