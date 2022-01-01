Chicken sandwiches in Grove City
Grove City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery
3946 Broadway, Grove City
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
GRILL
Blu-Willy's
3985 Broadway, Grove City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville Hot sauce topped with Cole slaw, dill pickle, and sriracha mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of blue cheese dressing. May sub grilled chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.