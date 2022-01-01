Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Grove City

Grove City restaurants
Grove City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery

3946 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery
Blu-Willy's image

GRILL

Blu-Willy's

3985 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville Hot sauce topped with Cole slaw, dill pickle, and sriracha mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of blue cheese dressing. May sub grilled chicken
More about Blu-Willy's
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City

Avg 4 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
Memories Food & Spirits image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Memories Food & Spirits

3539 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.3 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.95
More about Memories Food & Spirits

