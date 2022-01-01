Italian subs in Grove City
Grove City restaurants that serve italian subs
Blu-Willy's
3985 Broadway, Grove City
|Italian Sub
|$11.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola pilled 3 high and topped with mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, and Italian dressing
|Thursday Sub Spcial Italian Sub
|$6.00
Roosters
1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.