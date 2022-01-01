Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Grove City

Grove City restaurants
Grove City restaurants that serve italian subs

Blu-Willy's image

GRILL

Blu-Willy's

3985 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$11.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola pilled 3 high and topped with mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, and Italian dressing
Thursday Sub Spcial Italian Sub$6.00
More about Blu-Willy's
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City

Avg 4 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Memories Food & Spirits image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Memories Food & Spirits

3539 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.3 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$9.95
More about Memories Food & Spirits

