GROVE

10670 Boardwalk Loop

Banana Crème Parfait$8.00
vanilla custard, whipped cream, vanilla wafers, bananas
Beef Brisket Poutine$13.00
smoked brisket, gravy, house fries, white Cheddar
Baby Wedge$11.00
iceberg, bacon, Cheddar, sweet peas, red onion, cherry tomato, poblano ranch
Chicken Tender Box$8.00
Served with cole slaw, Texas toast and crinkle fries
Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
creamy peanut butter mousse, Oreo crust, chocolate ganache
Baked Onion$8.00
caramelized sweet onions, fresh thyme, toasted croutons, melted provolone
New York Style Cheesecake$8.00
cream cheese filling, graham cracker crust, fresh berry coulis
Double Espresso$5.00
Trout Florentine$24.00
roasted tomato, basil, artichokes, olives, capers, sticky rice, market vegetables
Stuffed Chicken$22.00
pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce, broccolini, mashed potatoes, garlic butter
Lakewood Ranch FL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
