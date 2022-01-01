Grove Park Grille

(Build Your Own) Marinated chicken breast, blackened, grilled or fried, topped with arugula, tomato, and red onion. Add two other toppings to make it your own: American, cheddar, pepper jack or bleu cheese, bacon, garlic buffalo, mushrooms, onion straws, grilled onion, avocado. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.

