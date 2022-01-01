Go
Grove Park Grille

Always Fresh, Local, form Scratch!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

6735 Kellogg Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Chicken$13.95
(Build Your Own) Marinated chicken breast, blackened, grilled or fried, topped with arugula, tomato, and red onion. Add two other toppings to make it your own: American, cheddar, pepper jack or bleu cheese, bacon, garlic buffalo, mushrooms, onion straws, grilled onion, avocado. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Blackened Salmon BLT$15.95
House Specialty- Blackened salmon with lemon aioli, arugula, bacon, tomato and avocado on buttery brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Bacon Glazed Salmon$22.95
Grilled Salmon topped with a bacon glaze served with a Butternut Squash puree and Roasted Cauliflower.
Kate's Carrot Cake$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.95
A must have! Crispy Brussels Sprouts with a Sriracha aioli and shaved Parmesan.
James Parker Burger$13.95
Our signature burger. Tri-meat blend of chuck, brisket and short rib, with roasted red peppers, goat cheese, tomato onion jam, arugula, house dressing, and brioche. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Walleye and Chips$20.95
An 8 oz. portion of fresh Lake Erie walleye, pan seared or fried to perfection with our 50 West beer batter, hand cut fries, house slaw, tartar and lemon.
Wild Berry Salad$11.95
A GPG Insider Favorite! Spinach, romaine, baby arugula, candied pecans, blue cheese, red onion, bacon, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, honey poppy dressing
Mini burgers$6.00
Two minis, cheese optional.
BYO Burger$13.95
(Build Your Own) Our house tri-blend meat is topped with arugula, tomato, and red onion. Add two other toppings to make it your own:
American, cheddar, pepper jack or bleu cheese, bacon, garlic buffalo, mushrooms, onion straws, grilled onion, avocado. Served with house slaw, hand-cut fries or garlic herbed broccoli.
Location

6735 Kellogg Rd

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
