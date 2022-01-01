Go
Grove Station

Classic new soda shop mixed old soda fountain beverages, and specialty drinks unique to us.
Along with rotating food trucks for you to get meals and snacks.

273 S 2000 W

Popular Items

Station Lemonade$4.00
Today's Flavor of Housemade Lemonade
Cookies and Cream Float$5.75
Vanilla Cream Soda, Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. (not gluten free)
Maui, HI$3.75
Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda, Guava, Mango
Build Your Own Soda$2.50
Choose your base and add ins
Burnet, TX$3.75
Dr. Pepper, Caramel and Cream
Build Your Own Italian Soda or Silk$4.00
Choose from a classic carbonated Italian Soda or a Grove Station original non-carbonated Silk with meringue foam.
We recommend no more than four flavors, adding cream to sodas, and no cream in silks.
Caramel Apple Float$5.75
Apple Beer, Caramel Ice Cream
Macon, GA$3.75
Dr. Pepper, Peach, and Vanilla
Sacramento, CA$3.75
Mtn Dew, Strawberry, Kiwi,Coconut Cream
Pleasant Grove, UT$3.75
Rootbeer, Strawberry, Cream
Location

273 S 2000 W

Pleasant Grove UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
