Groveland restaurants you'll love

Groveland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Groveland

Groveland's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Must-try Groveland restaurants

Around The Horn Brewing Company image

 

Around The Horn Brewing Company

17820 State Highway 120, Groveland

Avg 4.9 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese$12.25
Melted Jarlsberg cheese and Manchego cheese topped with caramelized herbed onions and toasted on sourdough. Served with kettle chips.
To make gluten free, sub a gluten-free bun for $1.50. Upgrade it by adding bacon, turkey, or ham for $2.50!
Crowler Tip Top Lollipop: Marionberry, Blueberry, Vanilla$17.00
5.2% fruited sour ale marionberry, blueberry, vanilla, and lactose. A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OLD OR OLDER TO PURCHASE THIS.
Around The Horn-style Cuban$14.50
If you're super hungry, this is the sandwich for you! Rosemary ham, thick-cut bacon, IPA mustard, and Fire & Ice pickles topped with Jarlsberg cheese, toasted on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips. To make gluten free, substitute gluten-free bread.
More about Around The Horn Brewing Company
Main pic

 

Charlotte's Tavern

18736 Main St, Groveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Charlotte's Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

NEW Provisions Taproom

18767 Main Street, Groveland

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about NEW Provisions Taproom
Turlock

