Groveland restaurants you'll love

Around The Horn Brewing Company
17820 State Highway 120, Groveland
|Popular items
|Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese
|$12.25
Melted Jarlsberg cheese and Manchego cheese topped with caramelized herbed onions and toasted on sourdough. Served with kettle chips.
To make gluten free, sub a gluten-free bun for $1.50. Upgrade it by adding bacon, turkey, or ham for $2.50!
|Crowler Tip Top Lollipop: Marionberry, Blueberry, Vanilla
|$17.00
5.2% fruited sour ale marionberry, blueberry, vanilla, and lactose. A Crowler is a 32-ounce, single-use can. YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OLD OR OLDER TO PURCHASE THIS.
|Around The Horn-style Cuban
|$14.50
If you're super hungry, this is the sandwich for you! Rosemary ham, thick-cut bacon, IPA mustard, and Fire & Ice pickles topped with Jarlsberg cheese, toasted on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips. To make gluten free, substitute gluten-free bread.
Charlotte's Tavern
18736 Main St, Groveland
NEW Provisions Taproom
18767 Main Street, Groveland