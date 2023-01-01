Mac and cheese in Groveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Around The Horn Brewing Company

17820 State Highway 120, Groveland

Avg 4.9 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$12.25
Mmmm...comfort food! Cavatappi pasta drenched in a sharp cheddar cheese sauce and baked with breadcrumbs. We recommend adding bacon! Served with kettle chips.
Kid's Mac and Cheese$7.50
A smaller portion of cavatappi pasta noodles with a cheddar cheese sauce. Served with kettle chips. This is vegetarian.
More about Around The Horn Brewing Company
Charlotte's Tavern - 18736 Main St

18736 Main St, Groveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac + Cheese
More about Charlotte's Tavern - 18736 Main St

