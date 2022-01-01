Grover Beach restaurants you'll love

Grover Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Grover Beach

Grover Beach's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Grover Beach restaurants

3 Fat Guys Diner image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

3 Fat Guys Diner

359 West Grand Avenue, Grover Beach

Avg 3.8 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese$10.00
Homemade Macaroni and Cheeses including Artisan Pub Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Slow cooked pulled pork
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$5.00
Half Pound Twist Pretzel and served with our Artisan Cheese is a big hit.
More about 3 Fat Guys Diner
Rib Line by the Beach image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rib Line by the Beach

359 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Tri Tip$17.95
SLO (BBQ sauce) or Santa Maria-style (salsa), served on
a hoagie. With your choice of side.
Cornbread w/ Honey Butter$4.00
With a side of honey butter
Homemade Mac 'N' Cheese Bowl$10.95
Homemade with a 4-cheese béchamel with gruyère, fontina,
parmesan and sharp cheddar, topped with seasonal panko
crumbs.
More about Rib Line by the Beach
Sunsets at Pismo image

 

Sunsets at Pismo

228 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jenny’s Elote$8.00
Seasoned with house made
tajin, parmesan & lime
Diet coke$3.50
Arnold Palmer$3.50
More about Sunsets at Pismo
Banner pic

 

The Bee House Thai Cuisine

245 West Grand Av., Grover Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Larb$13.00
Chopped chicken salad tossed with mint leaves, onions, and lime sauce.
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)$5.95
Golden fried rolls stuffed with vegetables. Served with homemade pineapple sauce.
Panang Curry$15.50
Panang curry paste mixed in coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers, zucchini, green beans Thai basil, and ground peanuts.
More about The Bee House Thai Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Yamato

1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E, Grover Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Golden California$12.99
Deep fried CA roll with cream cheese topped with crunch sauce
BSCR Scallop$16.99
Baked scallop, shrimp, or langostino with Shin sauce on a CA roll with masago, green onion
Rainbow$17.99
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper on CA roll with masago, green onion
More about Yamato
Santa Maria

