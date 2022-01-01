Grover Beach restaurants you'll love
More about 3 Fat Guys Diner
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
3 Fat Guys Diner
359 West Grand Avenue, Grover Beach
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$10.00
Homemade Macaroni and Cheeses including Artisan Pub Cheese
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Slow cooked pulled pork
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$5.00
Half Pound Twist Pretzel and served with our Artisan Cheese is a big hit.
More about Rib Line by the Beach
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rib Line by the Beach
359 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach
|Popular items
|Famous Tri Tip
|$17.95
SLO (BBQ sauce) or Santa Maria-style (salsa), served on
a hoagie. With your choice of side.
|Cornbread w/ Honey Butter
|$4.00
With a side of honey butter
|Homemade Mac 'N' Cheese Bowl
|$10.95
Homemade with a 4-cheese béchamel with gruyère, fontina,
parmesan and sharp cheddar, topped with seasonal panko
crumbs.
More about Sunsets at Pismo
Sunsets at Pismo
228 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach
|Popular items
|Jenny’s Elote
|$8.00
Seasoned with house made
tajin, parmesan & lime
|Diet coke
|$3.50
|Arnold Palmer
|$3.50
More about The Bee House Thai Cuisine
The Bee House Thai Cuisine
245 West Grand Av., Grover Beach
|Popular items
|Larb
|$13.00
Chopped chicken salad tossed with mint leaves, onions, and lime sauce.
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)
|$5.95
Golden fried rolls stuffed with vegetables. Served with homemade pineapple sauce.
|Panang Curry
|$15.50
Panang curry paste mixed in coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers, zucchini, green beans Thai basil, and ground peanuts.
More about Yamato
Yamato
1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E, Grover Beach
|Popular items
|Cheese Golden California
|$12.99
Deep fried CA roll with cream cheese topped with crunch sauce
|BSCR Scallop
|$16.99
Baked scallop, shrimp, or langostino with Shin sauce on a CA roll with masago, green onion
|Rainbow
|$17.99
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper on CA roll with masago, green onion