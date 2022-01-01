Chili in Grover Beach
Grover Beach restaurants that serve chili
More about Rib Line by the Beach
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rib Line by the Beach
359 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach
|World Food Champion Chili
|$0.00
This is a traditional Texas chili... NO BEANS! Our
Angus tri-tip cooked two different ways—some is
oak roasted and cubed while some is braised for 5 hours.
|Tri-Tip Chili Cheese Dog
|$15.00
¼ lb hot dog with mustard and ketchup,
topped with our award winning tri-tip
chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and red
onions
|Tri-Tip Chili Cheese Fries
|$17.95
with cheddar cheese and red onions.