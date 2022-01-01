Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Grover Beach

Grover Beach restaurants
Grover Beach restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rib Line by the Beach

359 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
World Food Champion Chili$0.00
This is a traditional Texas chili... NO BEANS! Our
Angus tri-tip cooked two different ways—some is
oak roasted and cubed while some is braised for 5 hours.
Tri-Tip Chili Cheese Dog$15.00
¼ lb hot dog with mustard and ketchup,
topped with our award winning tri-tip
chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and red
onions
Tri-Tip Chili Cheese Fries$17.95
with cheddar cheese and red onions.
More about Rib Line by the Beach
Sunsets at Pismo image

 

Sunsets at Pismo

359 West Grand Avenue, Grover Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Bowl$12.00
More about Sunsets at Pismo

