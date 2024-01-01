Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Grover Beach

Grover Beach restaurants
Grover Beach restaurants that serve tacos

Rib Line by the Beach image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rib Line by the Beach

359 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Tacos & A Side$15.00
Fried Fish Taco$5.00
Adobo Pulled Pork Taco$3.95
More about Rib Line by the Beach
Item pic

 

Sunsets at Pismo

359 West Grand Avenue, Grover Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Crispy Cauliflower Tacos$13.50
Tempura battered cauliflower with
crushed avocado & chipotle crema
2 Tempura Avocado Tacos$15.50
2 Filet Mignon Tacos$21.50
Cherry & oak smoked tenderloin,
grilled onions and peppers, queso
fresco, Eli’s sauce, pickled red onions
More about Sunsets at Pismo

