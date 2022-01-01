Growler Cafe

Bigfoot Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bigfoot Grille is owned by Nancy Chlarson and Steve Lewis of Lebanon, Oregon. This mother and son duo have been active members and business owners in the Lebanon community since 1995. Bigfoot Grille focuses on serving quality American cuisine to the Lebanon community. Our chefs work hard to always keep the utmost quality and flavor in our food from our gourmet burgers at lunch time to our melt in your mouth steaks for dinner. There is something for everyone. Come in and bring the family to our family friendly restaurant.

