Grub Shack
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1180 W Ave. Suite A • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1180 W Ave. Suite A
Conyers GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine
Cooking has been a part of Harry's life ever since he was a kid. Growing up with six siblings, he quickly found his place in the kitchen and hasn't let go since. Inspired by his local cuisine outside of Charleston, as Harry grew up, he threw dinner parties as opportunities to impress guests with his take on low country cuisine. Now after a long career, Harry's come out of retirement to open up a restaurant true to his roots -- a modern take on Southern-American cuisine with influences from the southeastern shore and the Sea Islands along the Atlantic coast.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Azure
Eat, Sip, Vibe
Gullah Fish and Shrimp
Come in and enjoy!
Reminiscent Restaurant
Full Service Dine-In Restaurant serving Beer and Wine. Come join every other Saturdays and Every Sundays For Live Enetrtainmnet!