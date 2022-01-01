Go
Toast

Grub Shack

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1180 W Ave. Suite A • $

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Shrimp
Includes Corn on the Cobb and Potatoes.
Wing & Philly Combo$12.99
Philly, 6 Wings, Fries and Drink
Jumbo Garlic Snow Crabs
Includes Corn on the Cobb and Potatoes
10 Wings$8.74
6pc Wings$5.99
15 Wings$12.99
add egg$0.75
LCB Feast$13.75
(1/2) Pound Garlic Shrimp w/ Sausage, Potatoes, Corn and Egg
Grub Shack Feast$39.79
(2) Jumbo Snow Crabs (1/2) pound Shrimp with Sausage, Potatoes, Corn and (3) Eggs
Philly CheeseSteak$6.74
Provolone Cheese, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions and Mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1180 W Ave. Suite A

Conyers GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine

No reviews yet

Cooking has been a part of Harry's life ever since he was a kid. Growing up with six siblings, he quickly found his place in the kitchen and hasn't let go since. Inspired by his local cuisine outside of Charleston, as Harry grew up, he threw dinner parties as opportunities to impress guests with his take on low country cuisine. Now after a long career, Harry's come out of retirement to open up a restaurant true to his roots -- a modern take on Southern-American cuisine with influences from the southeastern shore and the Sea Islands along the Atlantic coast.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Azure

No reviews yet

Eat, Sip, Vibe

Gullah Fish and Shrimp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reminiscent Restaurant

No reviews yet

Full Service Dine-In Restaurant serving Beer and Wine. Come join every other Saturdays and Every Sundays For Live Enetrtainmnet!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston