Go
Toast

Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken

American food, breakfast lunch & dinner. We Deliver!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

418 washington st • $

Avg 4.4 (2000 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

418 washington st

hoboken NJ

Sunday8:15 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:15 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:15 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:15 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:15 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:15 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:15 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Belo Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Touch The Heart

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Pure Pita's menu was built with your health in mind. We celebrate the traditional flavors of Mediterranean cooking served up in casual dining experience. At Pure Pita we aim to ensure our guests always FARE WELL

Tony Boloney's

No reviews yet

GOOD GRUB FOR BAD A$$ PEOPLE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston