No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Yellow Curry Vegetables$15.95
Mixed vegetable, tofu, red curry sauce, coconut milk, basmati side
Gyro Bowl$13.95
Lamb and beef gyro, turmeric basmati, chopped salad, pita bread
Rosemary Naan$4.95
Herbed flatbread baked in a tandoor.
Chicken Tenders (Halal)$10.95
Tender, juicy & flavorful chicken
Falafel Vegan$9.95
12 herb blend Falafels , roasted paparika hummus, grilled pita
Buffalo Chicken Bites$11.95
Vegan chicken, original mild buffalo sauce, celery sticks, vegan blue cheese dressing
Hummus (House Made)$5.95
Smooth spread made of chickpeas, tahini, garlic & lemon
Baklava$5.95
Pastry dough layered with nuts.
Falafel Platter Bowl$12.95
Our house-made falafel, on top of seasoned rice with lettuce, tomatoes, and pita
Samosa$6.95
Pastry turnovers, spiced potatoes and green peas. Served with a fresh mint & Sweet dates chutney. Vegan.
Location

3003 English Creek Ave

Egg Harbor Township NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
