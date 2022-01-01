Go
Grubstake Diner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1525 Pine St • $$

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO OMELETE$12.00
3 large eggs + your choice of: cheese, mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, sour cream or avocado
222 SPECIAL$17.00
2 scrambled eggs, 2 pieces of bacon or sausage & 2 pancakes or sourdough french toast
PORTUGUESE LAGER$7.50
(GL) HOUSE RED WINE$9.00
(Portugal) red, sweet cherry & vanilla. If you drink more than 1 just order the bottle.
STELLA ARTOIS$7.50
LINGUICA & EGGS$16.00
scrambled eggs & linguica sausage + home fries & toast
DESCHUTES IPA$8.50
LELEFFE BLONDE$7.50
KONA LAGER$7.50
[BTL] HOUSE RED WINE$28.00
(Portugal) red, sweet cherry & vanilla
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1525 Pine St

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

