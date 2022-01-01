Go
Toast

Grumpy Troll

Situated inside a century old historic building, The Grumpy Troll is located in the heart of downtown Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. We are an award-winning brewery that offers our very own hand crafted ales & lagers - all made right on site! Our family-friendly, two-story restaurant serves a full lunch & dinner menu and offers outdoor seating.

105 S 2nd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Reuben$12.99
Slow roasted in house! lean corned beef with sauerkraut set on thick-cut marble rye bread. Finished with Thousand Island Dressing and melted swiss.
BBQ pork$13.99
Slow roasted Fox Heritage pork shoulder, topped with a Carolina slaw and our housemade BBQ sauce, served on kaiser bun.
Cordon Blu$13.99
Deep fried chicken breast topped with Fox Heritage ham, swiss cheese and a drizzle of our honey mustard
Wings$12.99
Fresh wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheese Curds$10.99
Made just down the road in Monticello, Wisconsin, Silver Lewis Muenster cheese curds, battered and deep fried. Served with your choice of 1 sauce.
Roast Beast$13.99
Freshly carved roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house made Scandy served on pumpernickel bread.
Italian Melt$13.99
Smoked turkey breast, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato provolone cheese ans 1000 island served on toasted pumpernickel
Schnitzelbrot$13.99
Hand breaded with our Treber brewing grains, a Fox Heritage Farms pork tenderloin pounded thin and topped with roasted garlic mayo on top of lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a kaiser roll.
Grump Chips$5.99
Thick cut potato warmed with Parmesan cheese
Side of broccoli$2.00
See full menu

Location

105 S 2nd St

Mount Horeb WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barleyvine

No reviews yet

Great apps, soups, salads and flatbreads. Pour your own growler or grab bottle and can options to go!

Riley Tavern

No reviews yet

Riley Tavern To-Go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston