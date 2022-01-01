Grumpy Troll
Situated inside a century old historic building, The Grumpy Troll is located in the heart of downtown Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. We are an award-winning brewery that offers our very own hand crafted ales & lagers - all made right on site! Our family-friendly, two-story restaurant serves a full lunch & dinner menu and offers outdoor seating.
105 S 2nd St
Popular Items
Location
105 S 2nd St
Mount Horeb WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!
PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb
Come in and enjoy!
Barleyvine
Great apps, soups, salads and flatbreads. Pour your own growler or grab bottle and can options to go!
Riley Tavern
Riley Tavern To-Go!