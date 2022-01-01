Go
Grunow's Kitchen

Grunow's is a dedicated gluten-free and nut/peanut free restaurant. We are a celiac safe facility that prides ourselves on fresh made meals to order.

4336 George Washington Memorial Highway • $$

Popular Items

Chicken Picatta$16.00
Pan-fried chicken in lemon butter caper sauce served over rice & your choice of one side. One of our most popular dishes!
Grilled Pork Chop w/Mushroom gravy$17.00
Seasoned grilled pork chop tenderloin, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, and choice of side
Chicken Bites$16.00
Hand breaded chicken bites tossed in choice of buffalo, honey fire or plain served with two sides
Chocolate Chip 2 pack$6.00
CBT Sandwich$15.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese, and garlic aioli
Grunow's Club$14.00
Stacked sliced smoked turkey & ham, lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, yellow & white American cheese, and honey Dijon mustard
Grunow's Philly$15.00
Shaved sirloin beef or house made grilled chicken sautéed with peppers and onions, topped with American cheese, on a gluten-free hoagie roll
Bacon Bliss Melt Burger$16.00
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions, honey smoked country bacon, american cheese, and bacon aioli
Citrus Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Grilled Salmon bathed in a honey citrus glaze, greens, feta, strawberries, and sunflower seeds w/ choice of dressing
Margherita Pizza$16.00
10 inch gluten free pizza crust with tomato sauce, sliced tomatoes, 5 cheese blend served with choice of soup or salad
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Reservations
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4336 George Washington Memorial Highway

Yorktown VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
