Grunow's Kitchen
Grunow's is a dedicated gluten-free and nut/peanut free restaurant. We are a celiac safe facility that prides ourselves on fresh made meals to order.
4336 George Washington Memorial Highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4336 George Washington Memorial Highway
Yorktown VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
We are currently only operating at the Drive-Thru!
The Pizza Shop
Fresh handmade pizza. Established 1982.
Cinco De Mayo Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Cowboy Sports Grill
We offer a warm comfortable atmosphere with family dining. We have different entertainment every day of the week including Trivia, Karaoke, Open Mic. Friday and Saturday nights after 9pm is for adults only with live band entertainment.