KUENKO

The main concept behind Kuenko is to offer Michelin Star caliber dishes that are fresh, healthy and affordable.

600NW 1st AVENUE

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.00
Sushi rice, fried egg,, chicken teriyaki, crispy onion, arugula.
- ALLERGENS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT,
Edamame$3.00
COKE$2.75
Shredded Beef Bao Bun$15.75
Steamed 3 bao buns filled with shredded beef, spicy mayo, arugula, crispy onion.
- ALLERGENS: SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.
Vegetarian Bowl$13.50
Sushi rice, fried egg, stir-fry vegetables, ginger, garlic, Kuenko dressing, cilantro, arugula.
ALLERGENS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT, CARROT, ONION, GARLIC, PEPPER, SESAME, GINGER.
Spicy Tuna Bowl$15.95
Spicy Tuna, Sushi rice, fried egg, scallions, & arugula
- ALLERGENS: FISH, SOY, WHEAT, EGG, SESAME, PEPPER, WASABI,
Spicy Salmon Bowl$15.40
Sushi rice, fried egg, raw salmon with spicy Kuenko dressing, scallions, arugula.
- ALLERGENS: FISH. EGG, SOY, WHEAT, SESAME, PEPPER, WASABI.
Shrimp Tempura Bao Bun$15.50
Steamed 3 bao buns filled with shrimp tempura, sweet chili sauce, scallions, arugula.
-ALLERGENS: SHRIMP, SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.
Pork Belly Bao Bun$15.00
Steamed 3 bao buns filled with pork belly, arugula, spicy mayo, crispy onion.
- ALLERGENS: SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.
Shrimp Tempura Bowl$15.50
Sushi rice, fried egg, shrimp tempura, scallions, sweet chili sauce, arugula.
- ALLERGENS: EGG, SHRIMP, PEPPER, SOY, WHEAT.
600NW 1st AVENUE

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
