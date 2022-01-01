Go
Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

935 Diamond lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (667 reviews)

Popular Items

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$8.00
FRENCH FRIES$8.00
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$20.00
8 oz rigatoni pasta,8 oz marscpone cream sauce,fresh basil.
ROASTED BEETS SALAD$10.00
Roasted red and golden beets, spring mix greens, caramelized red wine onions,shouse dressing,feta chesse, toasted pastachios,strawberries.
WHITE FISH ALMONDINE$25.00
12 oz white fish filet,roasted butternut squash,califlower,broccoli, almodine sauce.
PRIME STEAKHOUSE BURGER$14.00
BBQ SAUCE$2.00
OUR WEDGE SALAD$10.00
Iceberg wegde lettuce,blue chesse dressing, heirloom cherry tomato,red onion,hard boiled egg, nueske bacon,cucumber, blue chesse crumble.
BBQ RIBS FULL SLAB$30.00
BBQ RIBS 1/2 SLAB$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

935 Diamond lake Rd

Mundelein IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
